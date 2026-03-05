Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Willdan Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Willdan Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

WLDN opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.78. Willdan Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point set a $125.00 price objective on Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

