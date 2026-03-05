Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 152,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 83.9% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.67.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $469.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $550.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $497.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 63.04%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.60%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total transaction of $3,809,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,529.98. This represents a 55.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,239.92. This represents a 29.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,675 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

