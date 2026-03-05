Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,093,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.0%

APAM stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 73.73%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 100.75%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

