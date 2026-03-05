Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 44.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 85.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 75.56%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,842.38. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

