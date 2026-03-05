Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,024 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Viasat by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.8% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,845,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,338,000 after buying an additional 796,349 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,541,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,908,000 after buying an additional 351,404 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 38.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,713,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,808,000 after buying an additional 1,033,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.
Viasat Stock Up 4.4%
Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $47.84 on Thursday. Viasat Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Camellia E. Fitzgerald sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,408. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $7,018,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,534,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,862,904.37. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 354,290 shares of company stock valued at $13,059,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.
Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.
