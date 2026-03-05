Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for approximately 0.6% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

STRL stock opened at $420.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $477.03. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.02.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRL. Weiss Ratings raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.33.

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,180. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,150. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,860 shares of company stock worth $2,611,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

