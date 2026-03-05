Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited $G

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Genpact makes up approximately 0.5% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 364.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 193.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $747,146.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 95,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,054.65. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $703,855.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,990.85. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 10.88%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.96%.

Several analysts have commented on G shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Susquehanna set a $42.00 target price on Genpact in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

