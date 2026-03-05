Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,594 Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 38.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 54.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $138.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $143.98.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.