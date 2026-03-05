Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 345.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $29,073,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,924,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,542,349.73. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $450,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,568,656.74. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,500 shares of company stock worth $58,440,045. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $101.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

