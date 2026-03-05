Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,282 Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11,013.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,378,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,092,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 795,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 55,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Guy Gibson sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $153,769.49. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,966.59. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Fox, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $208,872.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,336.10. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $4,269,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $157.60.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

