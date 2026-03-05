Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Insider Ingrid Player Acquires 25,000 Shares

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Player purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of A$60,400.00.

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $913.67 million, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.07.

Integral Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 137.0%. Integral Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently -28.08%.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

