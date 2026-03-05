Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 162372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IART. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.62 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 55.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

