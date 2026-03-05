Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Spire Inc. $SR

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,037 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 38,875 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Spire by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,064,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 550,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.95%.Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Spire from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

