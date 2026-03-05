Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,308 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.2% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the third quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.7%

WSM opened at $196.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day moving average of $195.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $157,357.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,497.76. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

