Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 33,037 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Halliburton by 22.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,369 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,508 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.19.

Trending Headlines about Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Venezuela asset-sale halt clears a path for U.S. oil operators to re-enter the country, which could unlock service work for Halliburton if U.S. activity resumes; that development is being cited as a potential revenue catalyst. Halliburton’s Asset Sale Halt Paves Way for Venezuela Restart

Venezuela asset-sale halt clears a path for U.S. oil operators to re-enter the country, which could unlock service work for Halliburton if U.S. activity resumes; that development is being cited as a potential revenue catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Middle East tensions (Iran/Strait of Hormuz risk) have pushed crude and LNG prices higher; analysts highlight Halliburton as a leading oilfield services beneficiary early in an upstream rebound as producers increase drilling/completions. 3 Targeted Oil Plays as the Iran Crisis Lifts Crude

Middle East tensions (Iran/Strait of Hormuz risk) have pushed crude and LNG prices higher; analysts highlight Halliburton as a leading oilfield services beneficiary early in an upstream rebound as producers increase drilling/completions. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought roughly 85,510 HAL call options (≈+215% vs. average), signaling sizeable short-term bullish positioning or speculative bets that could support near-term demand for the shares.

Unusual options activity: traders bought roughly 85,510 HAL call options (≈+215% vs. average), signaling sizeable short-term bullish positioning or speculative bets that could support near-term demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broker consensus remains constructive — a “Moderate Buy” average recommendation from brokerages supports the stock’s medium-term outlook but doesn’t guarantee immediate upside. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Broker consensus remains constructive — a “Moderate Buy” average recommendation from brokerages supports the stock’s medium-term outlook but doesn’t guarantee immediate upside. Negative Sentiment: Despite those positives, Halliburton shares sold off while the broader market ticked up — Zacks flagged the drop, suggesting either profit-taking after a strong run (HAL is up notably YTD/12‑month) or short-term rotation away from oil services into other sectors. Halliburton (HAL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Halliburton Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $1,900,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,044,943.60. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,538,550. This represents a 19.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 337,002 shares of company stock valued at $11,445,938 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

Featured Articles

