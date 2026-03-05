Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Zacks Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.3%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,099.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,083.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $983.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,256.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,314,121.12. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $25,443,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,448,539.48. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,550 shares of company stock worth $114,256,090. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

