Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 244.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 target price on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, January 5th. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 price objective on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

NHI stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.12 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 121.85%.

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

