Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,863 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,223,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,722,000 after buying an additional 281,465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,570,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,271,000 after acquiring an additional 259,330 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,064,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,577,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,701,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $257.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.17 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 13.95%.Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

