Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 40,230 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,230 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

