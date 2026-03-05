Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,989 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 36.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VALE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.42). Vale had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.