Insider Selling: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Director Sells $39,510.00 in Stock

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) Director Philip Smith sold 3,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $39,510.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,735.49. This represents a 28.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 145,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 223,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Westfield Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Its operations focus on serving small to mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers, with a strategy centered on relationship-driven banking and community involvement.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with business cash-management solutions.

