Insider Selling: Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Insider Sells £403,193.70 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Mepham sold 206,766 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195, for a total transaction of £403,193.70.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Down 0.3%
LON:JUP opened at GBX 190.60 on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £971.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.71.
Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 19.40 EPS for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jupiter Fund Management Plc will post 8.5093781 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
