Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells $3,169,600.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $3,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 608,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,534,315.20. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 2nd, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,284,900.00.
- On Friday, February 27th, Lei Wu sold 60,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,614,200.00.
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00.
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Lei Wu sold 210 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $8,454.60.
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Lei Wu sold 1,700 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $68,017.00.
- On Friday, January 16th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $826,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $818,800.00.
- On Monday, January 12th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $867,800.00.
- On Friday, January 9th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $841,600.00.
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $847,200.00.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
Shares of GCT opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,335,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 133.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 252,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 67.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 137,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,266,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GigaCloud Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.
Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.
