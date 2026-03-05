Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells $3,169,600.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $3,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 608,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,534,315.20. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,284,900.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Lei Wu sold 60,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,614,200.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Lei Wu sold 210 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $8,454.60.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Lei Wu sold 1,700 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $68,017.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $826,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $818,800.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $867,800.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $841,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $847,200.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GCT opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $362.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 30.74%. GigaCloud Technology’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,335,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 133.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 252,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 67.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 137,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,266,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GigaCloud Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

