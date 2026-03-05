Insider Selling: Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT) Major Shareholder Sells $16,377.30 in Stock

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Communications Int Interactive sold 17,610 shares of Giftify stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $16,377.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,577,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,316.80. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Giftify Stock Performance

Shares of Giftify stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -1.45. Giftify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Get Giftify alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Giftify by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Giftify by 280.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Giftify during the third quarter worth about $160,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Giftify in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Giftify has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on GIFT

Giftify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Giftify, Inc (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a US-based technology company specializing in digital gift solutions for businesses across retail, hospitality and corporate sectors. The company’s cloud-based platform enables brands and organizations to create, distribute and redeem e-gift cards and e-vouchers through multiple channels, including email, SMS and API integrations. By offering a turnkey solution for branded gifting campaigns, Giftify helps clients drive consumer acquisition, retention and incremental revenue.

Central to Giftify’s offering is a suite of management tools that enable real-time tracking of gift card inventory, performance analytics and customer engagement metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Giftify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giftify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.