Insider Selling: Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Sells $820,000.00 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 305,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,028,860. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M Michele Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, M Michele Burns sold 80,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $7,590,400.00.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

NYSE CRCL opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.58. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRCL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Circle Internet Group from $247.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Circle Internet Group

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

