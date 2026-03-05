Insider Selling: BXP (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $327,996.55 in Stock

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP Hilary Spann sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $327,996.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,392.08. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BXP Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. BXP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is 160.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BXP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,470,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,579 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,433,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,337,000 after purchasing an additional 186,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BXP during the 4th quarter worth about $689,419,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in BXP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,401,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,883,000 after purchasing an additional 232,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BXP in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of BXP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BXP from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BXP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

