Insider Buying: Supply Network (ASX:SNL) Insider Acquires A$87,450.00 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Karen Phin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of A$87,450.00.

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Supply Network Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.74%.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pemulwuy, Australia.

