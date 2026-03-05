Insider Buying: Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Insider Purchases 101,146 Shares of Stock

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) insider Marc Page acquired 101,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 per share, for a total transaction of £116,317.90.

Marc Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Page bought 83,114 shares of Metro Bank stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 per share, with a total value of £95,581.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Page purchased 7,932 shares of Metro Bank stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 per share, for a total transaction of £9,121.80.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Page purchased 7,990 shares of Metro Bank stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 per share, for a total transaction of £9,108.60.

On Friday, January 23rd, Marc Page sold 99 shares of Metro Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132, for a total value of £130.68.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

MTRO stock traded up GBX 3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 115.20. 3,674,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.53. The stock has a market cap of £775.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.33. Metro Bank Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.

Metro Bank ( LON:MTRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Metro Bank had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Metro Bank Holdings PLC will post 521.5384615 EPS for the current year.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes services.

