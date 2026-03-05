Insider Buying: Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Insider Purchases 101,146 Shares of Stock

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) insider Marc Page acquired 101,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 per share, for a total transaction of £116,317.90.
Marc Page also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Page bought 83,114 shares of Metro Bank stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 per share, with a total value of £95,581.10.
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Page purchased 7,932 shares of Metro Bank stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 per share, for a total transaction of £9,121.80.
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Page purchased 7,990 shares of Metro Bank stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 per share, for a total transaction of £9,108.60.
- On Friday, January 23rd, Marc Page sold 99 shares of Metro Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132, for a total value of £130.68.
MTRO stock traded up GBX 3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 115.20. 3,674,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.53. The stock has a market cap of £775.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.33. Metro Bank Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.
- Positive Sentiment: Senior insider Marc Page bought a large stake across multiple filings — roughly 200,182 shares purchased on March 4 at about GBX 114–115, costing ~£230k in aggregate. Significant insider buying signals management confidence in the turnaround.
- Positive Sentiment: Metro reported a return to profit, beating cost guidance and delivering a record profit as its cost-cutting plan accelerates the turnaround, which supports near-term earnings visibility. Metro Bank beats cost guidance with record profit
- Positive Sentiment: Management is now targeting a material uplift in returns — Reuters reports a goal to triple return on tangible equity over the next 18 months as the turnaround gains traction, which is a bullish strategic signal if achievable. Metro Bank targets tripling of return on tangible equity as turnaround plan pays off
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction has already shown strength — outlets report the shares jumped (c.5%) on the results and guidance, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the turnaround progress. Metro Bank shares jump 5% as it posts record profit and turnaround gathers pace
- Positive Sentiment: Management says it will continue expanding branch presence as profitability improves — a sign the bank is shifting from retrenchment to selective growth. Metro Bank vows to open more branches as it returns to profit after cost cutting drive
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the earnings call and slide deck for detail on assumptions behind cost savings and RoTE targets; these will be key to validating management’s roadmap. Listen to Conference Call View Slide Deck
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes services.
