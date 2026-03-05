Insider Buying: Lightning Minerals (ASX:L1M) Insider Purchases A$21,600.00 in Stock

Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M – Get Free Report) insider David Vilensky purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$21,600.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01.

About Lightning Minerals

Lightning Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration of minerals that include lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and PGEs. The company holds 100% interests in the Dundas, Mt Jewell, Mailman Hill, and Mt Bartle projects. Lightning Minerals Ltd was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

