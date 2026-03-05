Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IKT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inhibikase Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $146.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

