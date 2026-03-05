Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Get Immuneering alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IMRX

Immuneering Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

In other Immuneering news, Director Peter Feinberg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 135,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,168.35. This trade represents a 17.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Schall acquired 21,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $101,082.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,055.10. This trade represents a 40.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,819 shares of company stock worth $234,472. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immuneering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.