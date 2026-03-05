IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $31,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Randall & Associates Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Randall & Associates Wealth Management now owns 272,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 109,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $98.66 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $99.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

