IFG Advisory LLC Has $16.08 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,101,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,617,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5%

DIA opened at $487.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.78 and a 200-day moving average of $475.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $505.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Increases Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6131 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

