IFG Advisory LLC Buys 83,620 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,620 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,179,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,984 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,854,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,634,000 after buying an additional 2,208,093 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,353,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999,975 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,850,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,957,000 after buying an additional 1,730,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,328,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,823 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

