IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3,475.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,076,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,351,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,796,000 after buying an additional 865,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,993,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,246,000 after buying an additional 730,560 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,788,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after acquiring an additional 298,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $37.65 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.