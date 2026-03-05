IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,206 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,786 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,006,000 after buying an additional 71,185 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,559,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after buying an additional 200,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 534,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.16 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

