Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.96 and last traded at $49.12. 1,630,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,241,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

HUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 4.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,349,000 after purchasing an additional 445,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 64,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

