Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,680 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 0.21% of Huntington Bancshares worth $53,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,474,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,230,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,302 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,915 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14,950.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,004,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,764 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,939,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5%

HBAN opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.71%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,902.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 943,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,800,903.21. This trade represents a 1.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Dhingra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 155,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,229. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,488 shares of company stock valued at $510,286 and have sold 50,145 shares valued at $929,885. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

