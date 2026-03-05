HSBC Begins Coverage on AGI (NYSE:AGBK)

Investment analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of AGI (NYSE:AGBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised AGI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of AGBK stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. AGI has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

Our mission is to revolutionize financial services for the largest and fastest growing segment of Brazil’s population: individuals who have been underserved by incumbent banks and have not been effectively reached by digital-only banks. We seek to make credit and banking solutions more accessible and affordable for the Brazilian consumers who we believe need it the most, including social security beneficiaries and private and public sector workers. We have designed a unique value proposition for this population, who may be older, have a lower income, be less tech-savvy or have less access to education.

