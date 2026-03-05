Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HRZN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,787. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $216.31 million, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Board declared monthly cash distributions of $0.06 per share for April, May and June 2026 (total $0.18). The company maintains a high reported yield (~15.4% annualized), which supports income-focused investors. Monthly Distributions Announcement

Board declared monthly cash distributions of $0.06 per share for April, May and June 2026 (total $0.18). The company maintains a high reported yield (~15.4% annualized), which supports income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Company held its Q4 2025 earnings call and management emphasized portfolio yield strength but noted NAV pressure and other portfolio dynamics — mixed operational commentary that provides context but not an immediate catalyst. Earnings Call Highlights

Company held its Q4 2025 earnings call and management emphasized portfolio yield strength but noted NAV pressure and other portfolio dynamics — mixed operational commentary that provides context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: GAAP EPS $0.18 vs. consensus ~$0.30 and revenue materially below estimates; the miss triggered an immediate stock slide after the report. Earnings Report / Transcript

Q4 results missed expectations: GAAP EPS $0.18 vs. consensus ~$0.30 and revenue materially below estimates; the miss triggered an immediate stock slide after the report. Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into possible claims against Horizon’s executive officers, raising potential legal and governance risk that can increase investor uncertainty and selling pressure. Shareholder Investigation Notice

Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into possible claims against Horizon’s executive officers, raising potential legal and governance risk that can increase investor uncertainty and selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and press commentary frames HRZN as a potential “value trap” given the yield vs. NAV pressures and earnings misses — a narrative that can deter longer-term capital. Seeking Alpha Analysis

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides private credit solutions to venture capital and private equity-backed technology, life science and healthcare companies. The firm targets companies at various stages of development, offering secured debt financing structures such as first‐lien and second‐lien loans, as well as equity co‐investment opportunities in select portfolio companies.

Horizon Technology Finance’s investment strategy emphasizes deployment of capital in U.S.‐based enterprises with proven technology, strong management teams and clear paths to growth.

