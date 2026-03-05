holoride (RIDE) One Day Volume Reaches $8.89 Thousand

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $319.22 thousand and approximately $8.89 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, holoride has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.98 or 0.02925191 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000121 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00036751 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8,800.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

