Highland Peak Capital LLC Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Highland Peak Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,860 shares during the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield comprises approximately 4.0% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

