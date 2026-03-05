Highland Peak Capital LLC Buys 30,487 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology comprises about 11.7% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $35,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $108,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 23.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $140.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $146.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

