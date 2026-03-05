HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $46.55. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA is a Germany-based global supplier of automotive lighting components and electronics. The company designs, develops and manufactures headlamps, rear lamps, interior lighting solutions and adaptive driving beam systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers. In addition to its core lighting portfolio, HELLA produces electronic modules, sensors and actuators that support engine management, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and occupant convenience features.

Beyond hardware components, HELLA offers integrated software and electronics architectures, including infotainment platforms and network communication solutions.

