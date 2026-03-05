Helen McCabe Sells 1,607 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,314, for a total value of £21,115.98.

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Monday, February 9th, Helen McCabe bought 16 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,250 per share, for a total transaction of £200.

On Monday, January 26th, Helen McCabe sold 1,880 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,232, for a total value of £23,161.60.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Helen McCabe acquired 15 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,256 per share, for a total transaction of £188.40.

On Monday, December 22nd, Helen McCabe sold 1,927 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,164, for a total transaction of £22,430.28.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of RR opened at GBX 1,363 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 196.45 and a 12-month high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a market cap of £116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,161.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 227.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,286.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.