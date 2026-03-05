HealthWarehouse.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HealthWarehouse.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,523 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 29th total of 7,038 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Performance

HealthWarehouse.com stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. HealthWarehouse.com has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) operates as a U.S.-based online pharmacy offering prescription and over-the-counter medications directly to consumers. Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and state boards of pharmacy, the company provides nationwide home delivery of a wide range of medications, including brand-name and generic prescriptions, specialty drugs, over-the-counter health and wellness products, pet medications, and medical supplies. HealthWarehouse.com leverages an in-house team of pharmacists and certified technicians to ensure accurate dispensing and to support patient counseling, refill reminders, and medication adherence programs.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, HealthWarehouse.com has focused on leveraging e-commerce technology to simplify the pharmacy experience.

