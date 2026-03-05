Head-To-Head Survey: Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) & Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Extra Space Storage pays out 140.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty pays out 144.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Getty Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 28.84% 6.79% 3.39% Getty Realty 35.72% 7.86% 3.86%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Extra Space Storage and Getty Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 10 5 0 2.25 Getty Realty 0 4 2 0 2.33

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus target price of $144.73, suggesting a potential downside of 3.74%. Getty Realty has a consensus target price of $31.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.59%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Getty Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Getty Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Getty Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $3.38 billion 9.40 $974.00 million $4.60 32.68 Getty Realty $221.73 million 9.03 $79.19 million $1.34 24.98

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty. Getty Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Getty Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,093 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

