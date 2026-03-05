Head to Head Analysis: Lsl Property (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) versus Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Lsl Property (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lsl Property has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $35.08 million 3.69 -$5.76 million ($0.39) -7.85 Lsl Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Lsl Property”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lsl Property has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mobile Infrastructure and Lsl Property, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 1 0 1 0 2.00 Lsl Property 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mobile Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.42%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile Infrastructure is more favorable than Lsl Property.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Lsl Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -61.13% -10.64% -4.67% Lsl Property N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lsl Property beats Mobile Infrastructure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Lsl Property

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors. The Estate Agency Franchising segment offers brand marketing, and commercial and information technology support services under brands, including Your Move and Reeds Rains, as well as various local brands; repossession services; and conveyancing panel management and support services to its franchisees and their customers. It also offers business and domestic software development; and conveyancing packaging services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

