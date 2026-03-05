HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for WVE Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WAVE Life Sciences in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WAVE Life Sciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 85.69% and a negative net margin of 478.35%.

WVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded WAVE Life Sciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of -1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. WAVE Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, insider Chris Francis sold 441,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $6,425,821.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,250. This represents a 94.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 93,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,368,969.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,055. This represents a 88.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 948,375 shares of company stock valued at $14,112,151. 23.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 38,806 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,278,000. Finally, Squadron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

