HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

ROIV opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Frank Torti sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $38,388,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,736,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,656,118.74. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,975,858 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,389,841.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,259,637.16. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,318,014 shares of company stock valued at $315,727,023 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,359,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,982,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,567 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 11,507.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,937,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,750,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant (via subsidiary Genevant) and Arbutus announced a $2.25 billion global settlement with Moderna that includes a $950M upfront payment and up to $1.3B contingent on a favorable appeal — a major cash and litigation-risk removal for Roivant's LNP business.

The board approved an expanded $1 billion share repurchase program (inclusive of a prior $500M authorization), which supports buyback-driven EPS/reduced share float dynamics and likely contributed to the rally.

Priovant (a Roivant affiliate) received FDA acceptance and Priority Review for brepocitinib in dermatomyositis with a PDUFA date in Q3 2026 — approval would create a first-in-class targeted therapy and potential commercial upside.

HC Wainwright raised its price target to $34 and maintained a Buy rating, providing analyst support and signaling ~15% upside from current levels.

The $1.3B additional payment is contingent on a favorable resolution of Moderna's Section 1498 appeal — meaningful upside but dependent on litigation outcome and timing, introducing uncertainty to the total cash Roivant ultimately receives.

Pfizer/BioNTech litigation remains ongoing in the U.S.; while the Moderna settlement materially de-risks one front, continued legal exposure and appeals across the sector leave some patent and revenue uncertainty.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

